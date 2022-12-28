Optical illusion: Only 2% people can spot rabbit hidden in THIS pic

Screengrab

New Delhi: The latest Internet sensation is optical illusions. Netizens are addicted to optical illusion challenges because they provide a quick sense of accomplishment. In an age when people's attention spans are so variable, optical illusions not only capture but also maintain their attention and keep them coming back for more. This emphasises the significance of optical illusions in today's society. A new optical illusion has people baffled. In the image below, you have 10 seconds to find the hidden rabbit. Will you be able to do it? Let's double-check.

At first glance, the rabbit that has blended into the background is difficult to identify. Individuals with sharp eyesight, on the other hand, will be able to identify the rabbit in the allotted time. Because the challenge is simple, the time limit is reduced. The timer is counting down, so hurry up. How many of you saw the rabbit? If you can't find the mammal, we'll come to your aid! Here's the answer.

