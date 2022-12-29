Optical illusion: Only 1% people can spot horse hidden in THIS pic

Image credits: Fresherslive

New Delhi: "Optical illusions" are images that fool your brain and put your observation skills to the test. Optical illusions are classified into three types: cognitive, physiological, and literal. The appeal of optical illusions is that they only hold the user's attention for a brief moment. It's a great mental challenge. To improve your concentration and observation skills, it is advised that you practise optical illusions on a regular basis. Do you have an attention to detail? Let us put it to the test right now with an optical illusion test.

You must find the horse within 10 seconds to complete the challenge. The objective of this optical illusion image is to locate a hidden horse. To find the mammal in this image, examine it carefully and look for anything that resembles it. Have you seen the horse yet? Please locate quickly. Because the mammal has successfully blended into the background, identification is initially difficult.

Have you seen the horse ? And now the hour has passed. How many of you discovered the mammal? Do you want to know where the horse is? Here's the solution: