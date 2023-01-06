Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Optical illusion: Only 1% people can spot hidden rabbit in THIS pic

In honor of the holiday season, here's a 5-second challenge to find the hidden rabbit in this optical illusion image.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 04:03 PM IST

Optical illusion: Only 1% people can spot hidden rabbit in THIS pic
Image Credit: fresherslive

New Delhi: There are many optical illusions on the internet. These optical illusions are images that deceive your brain and challenge your observation skills. Some of them will leave you scratching your head or rubbing your eyes as you try to solve them. The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions. The allure of optical illusions is that they pique your interest and force you to solve them.

image

In honor of the holiday season, here's a 5-second challenge to find the hidden rabbit in this optical illusion image. Can you find the hidden animal in the image as shown? Individuals with sharp eyesight will notice the mammal within seconds. The key to solving this one is to carefully examine the image. For those who were unable to locate the hidden rabbit, here is a solution:

image

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 surprising picks in IPL 2023 auction: From Virender Sehwag's nephew Mayank Dagar to Bangladesh skipper
Tina Dabi's sister IAS Riya Dabi's photos in yellow dress go viral, fans call her cute
Hot photos that prove Disha Patani looks irresistibly sexy in bodycon
Hina Khan spreads sparkle in lace lehenga, see pics
Anushka Sharma wraps up Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress, cricketer gives final clap to end film's shoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 566 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.