Optical illusion: Only 1% people can spot hidden rabbit in THIS pic

Image Credit: fresherslive

New Delhi: There are many optical illusions on the internet. These optical illusions are images that deceive your brain and challenge your observation skills. Some of them will leave you scratching your head or rubbing your eyes as you try to solve them. The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions. The allure of optical illusions is that they pique your interest and force you to solve them.

In honor of the holiday season, here's a 5-second challenge to find the hidden rabbit in this optical illusion image. Can you find the hidden animal in the image as shown? Individuals with sharp eyesight will notice the mammal within seconds. The key to solving this one is to carefully examine the image. For those who were unable to locate the hidden rabbit, here is a solution: