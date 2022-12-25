Optical Illusion: Only 1 out of 10 people can spot the hidden pigeon in THIS image, can you?

Screengrab

New Delhi: "Optical illusions" are images that deceive your brain and test your observation skills. Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three types of optical illusions. The beauty of optical illusions is that they only capture the user's attention for a short period of time. It's a fantastic mental workout. It is recommended that you practise optical illusions on a regular basis to improve your concentration and observation skills. Do you have keen attention to detail? Let's put it to the test with an optical illusion test right now.

To complete the challenge, you must locate the pigeon within 7 seconds. The goal of this optical illusion image is to find a hidden bird. To find the pigeon in this image, carefully examine it and look for anything that resembles a pigeon. Have you yet seen the bird? Please act quickly. Identification is initially difficult because the bird has successfully blended into the background.

Have you noticed the pigeon? And the hour has come and gone. How many of you found the hidden bird? Do you want to find out where the pigeon is? Here's the solution: