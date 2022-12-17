Search icon
Optical Illusion: Only 1 out of 10 people can spot the hidden giraffe in THIS image, can you?

You have 10 seconds to locate the hidden giraffe in the image below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 02:58 PM IST

Image credit: Brightside

New Delhi: The latest Internet sensations are optical illusions. Netizens are becoming addicted to optical illusion challenges because they provide a quick sense of accomplishment. In an age when people's attention spans vary greatly, optical illusions have not only captured but also maintained their attention and kept them coming back for more. This demonstrates the importance of optical illusions in today's society. A new optical illusion has people perplexed. You have 10 seconds to locate the hidden giraffe in the image below. Will you be able to pull it off? Let us double-check.

A giraffe that has blended into the background is difficult to identify at first glance. Individuals with acute vision, on the other hand, will be able to identify the giraffe within the time limit. Because the challenge is relatively simple, the time limit is reduced. The clock is ticking, so hurry up. How many of you have seen a giraffe ? If you can't find the giraffe, we'll assist you! Here's the solution.

