Optical illusion: How many tigers can you spot in THIS image?

Headlines

Maharashtra landslide: Death toll rises to 10, difficult terrain posing hurdles for rescue teams

Cutest dance alert! Little girl's adorable moves to 'Badal Barsa Bijuli' sweep internet

Watch: Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar get 'possessed', Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan turn exorcists in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Heartwarming or stupid? Viral video of man kissing massive tiger sparks online debate

World's richest businessman ever, it's an Indian, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, used to trade in…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar get 'possessed', Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan turn exorcists in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Heartwarming or stupid? Viral video of man kissing massive tiger sparks online debate

World's richest businessman ever, it's an Indian, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, used to trade in…

10 best cartoon tv shows that only 90’s kids will remember

8 drinks to lower blood pressure

10 benefits of Vitamin E on skin and hair

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

'No culprit will be spared:' PM Modi's first remark on Manipur shocker

Landslide in Maharashtra’s Raigad: 4 killed, 70 rescued, several families feared trapped

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar mixes soap in Elvish Yadav’s water, ‘shame on Jiya’ trends on Twitter

Watch: Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar get 'possessed', Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan turn exorcists in Bigg Boss OTT 2

India's highest-paid lyricist charges Rs 20 lakh per song; and it's not Javed Akhtar, Manoj Muntashir, Irshad Kamil

Mahesh Babu to get Rs 78 crore for Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram? Here’s what we know

HomeViral

Viral

Optical illusion: How many tigers can you spot in THIS image?

To complete this illusion, all you need to do is spot the tigers hidden in the image mentioned below.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: OPTICAL Illusions are now generating a lot of attention across all social media platforms, so if you want to spend your time on something unique and creative, you should get started on the problem as soon as possible. Do you aware that figuring out the illusions can actually help you improve your skills and concentration? These deceptions can now take any form, such as brainteasers, hidden elements, secret words, personality quirks, and so on.


After a long wait, we offer another intriguing and little difficult optical illusion for you all.  To complete this illusion, all you need to do is spot the tigers hidden in the image mentioned below. The photograph depicts a bunch of tigers relaxing in a poorly lit woodland. While the tigers in the foreground are obvious, the number of animals lurking in the backdrop is difficult to predict. The illusion was accomplished by utilising a dark background to conceal the tigers, making it difficult for anyone to determine the entire number of tigers.

Okay, did you find the solution, or are you still looking? The clock is ticking, and you must do this work within the time limit. It's okay if you don't know the answer; there's no rush. Maintain your cool.

We will notify you of the solution. It only takes a closer glance at the illusion to notice it. If you're still having trouble, here's the solution:

The correct answer to the optical illusion of the tiger is 9.

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he will never play football with Alia Bhatt: ' I am s*****d both ways'

Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

Bawaal: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor set hearts aflutter with dazzling dance moves in latest track, Dilon Ki Doriyan

Meet woman who lost over Rs 8,600 crore in one year, net worth is still…

Mumbai weather update: All government, private schools to be closed tomorrow as heavy rain lashes city

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE