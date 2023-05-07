Search icon
Optical illusion: How many legs you can see in this pic

People are perplexed by a new optical illusion. You have 10 seconds to count the legs in the following image. Will you be able to do it? Let us check again.

Optical illusion: How many legs you can see in this pic
screengrab

New Delhi: The most recent Internet craze is optical illusions. Because they deliver a rapid sensation of accomplishment, netizens are growing addicted to optical illusion tasks. In an age when people's attention spans are so unpredictable, optical illusions not only capture but also hold their interest, enticing them to return for more. This highlights the significance of optical illusions in today's society. People are perplexed by a new optical illusion. You have 10 seconds to count the legs in the following image. Will you be able to do it? Let us check again.

Optical illusio Count the number of legs in this image in 10 seconds
Individuals with sharp vision, on the other hand, will be able to count the legs in the allotted time. The time limit is reduced because the challenge is quite straightforward. The timer is counting down, so hurry up. How many of you know how to count the legs? We'll help you if you can't count! Here's the answer.

Solution:

There are 11 male legs and 11 female legs in this photograph. As a result, there are 22 legs in this image.

