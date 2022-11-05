Search icon
Optical illusion: How many faces are there in THIS image?

Count the number of faces you can see in the image for 2-5 seconds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 01:59 PM IST

New Delhi: "A picture is worth a thousand words," as the saying goes. When we talk about optical illusion personality tests, which have recently gone viral on the internet, the statement stands tall. These photographs are much more than what you see.

These brain teaser images frequently pique the interest of netizens. While some of the images may be perplexing to viewers, many claim to reveal a side of their personality. According to Minds Journal, this optical illusion quiz will assess your observation skills. But first, you must carefully examine the image.

Take a quick glance. Count the number of faces you can see in the image for 2-5 seconds.

How many faces did you see?

Examine the image once more before proceeding to the results. The illustration of the General's Family is probably one of the most famous optical illusions of all time. This image, created by Mexican artist Octavio Ocampo, contains a total of nine faces. Are you wondering how? Let us show you.

