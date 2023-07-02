Optical illusion: How many birds you can see in this image?

screengrab

New Delhi: Optical illusions have fascinated humans for centuries. They are visual phenomena that occur when the brain interprets an image in a way that doesn't correspond to reality. The brain's processing of visual information can be influenced by various factors, including the arrangement of shapes, colors, and patterns. As a result, we perceive the image differently from how it actually appears.

The term "illusion" comes from the Latin word "illudere," which means to mock or deceive. Optical illusions, true to their name, play tricks on our minds, challenging our perception and understanding of the world around us. Artists, magicians, and scientists have all used optical illusions to captivate audiences and explore the mysteries of human cognition.

One fascinating aspect of optical illusions is their ability to stimulate creativity and problem-solving skills. When confronted with an ambiguous image, our brains attempt to make sense of the information by finding patterns and associations. This cognitive process can lead to novel ideas and solutions, promoting creative thinking. As we engage with optical illusions, we exercise our brain's ability to process visual information in unconventional ways, which can have a positive impact on our overall cognitive abilities.

Research has shown that regularly participating in brain-challenging activities, such as solving puzzles and optical illusions, can have long-term benefits for brain health. By keeping our minds active and continuously challenging ourselves, we can potentially reduce the risk of cognitive decline and enhance cognitive function as we age. The brain, like any other muscle in the body, benefits from regular exercise and stimulation.

