Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Optical Illusion: How many animals you can see in THIS image

The aim is to spot all of the animals in 15 seconds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

Optical Illusion: How many animals you can see in THIS image
Representative Image

New Delhi: The Internet is full of optical illusions, which demonstrates their popularity among netizens. Aside from being a source of amusement and entertainment, optical illusions are also a source of research studies, as scientists use optical illusion as a subject to study how our brain works. The most fascinating aspect of optical illusions is how they trick our minds into believing that what we see in front of us is real. Do you want to explore the magical world of optical illusions?

So, let's get started.

Jagranjosh

A painting depicting multiple faces can be seen in this optical illusion image. The aim is to spot all of the animals in 15 seconds. Your time has come. How many animals did you spotted? You only have 15 seconds to find all of the animals. Optical illusions help you improve your observation skills by engaging both your eyes and your brain. The clock is ticking. We hope you can see some of the animals.

Let's see if you can find all of the animals within the time limit. You can see some human faces that you can ignore, but you must find all of the animals. All of the animals can be seen if you look closely at the image.

Here's the solution

Jagranjosh
1. Elephant
2. Tiger
3. Swan
4. Snake
5. Two Pigeons
6. Crane
7. Big Fish
8. Small Fish
9. Wolf
10. Cow
11. Rabbit

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 reasons to add beetroot in your daily diet for healthy jump-start of winter season
Happy Birthday Prabhas: Amarendra Baahubali, Eeswar, Billa, iconic characters played by Adipurush star
Deepika Padukone drops mesmerising photos from Paris Fashion Week, husband Ranveer Singh reacts
In Pic - Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 to gift this Diwali
Malaika Arora birthday: 5 times the actress turned heads with her stunning photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Great Balls of Fire singer Jerry Lee Lewis passes away at 87
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.