Optical Illusion: How many animals you can see in THIS image

Representative Image

New Delhi: The Internet is full of optical illusions, which demonstrates their popularity among netizens. Aside from being a source of amusement and entertainment, optical illusions are also a source of research studies, as scientists use optical illusion as a subject to study how our brain works. The most fascinating aspect of optical illusions is how they trick our minds into believing that what we see in front of us is real. Do you want to explore the magical world of optical illusions?

So, let's get started.

A painting depicting multiple faces can be seen in this optical illusion image. The aim is to spot all of the animals in 15 seconds. Your time has come. How many animals did you spotted? You only have 15 seconds to find all of the animals. Optical illusions help you improve your observation skills by engaging both your eyes and your brain. The clock is ticking. We hope you can see some of the animals.

Let's see if you can find all of the animals within the time limit. You can see some human faces that you can ignore, but you must find all of the animals. All of the animals can be seen if you look closely at the image.

Here's the solution



1. Elephant

2. Tiger

3. Swan

4. Snake

5. Two Pigeons

6. Crane

7. Big Fish

8. Small Fish

9. Wolf

10. Cow

11. Rabbit