To test your visual perception, carefully examine the image to find the hidden characters.

Looking to challenge your visual skills? Optical illusions are an excellent way to do so while also enhancing cognitive development. They can improve visual perception, boost problem-solving abilities, and foster creative thinking. To relax and sharpen your focus after a long day, take a look at the optical illusion provided below.

Similar to other brain teasers, this illusion will assess your ability to identify shapes and patterns, as well as your attention to detail. To test your visual perception, carefully examine the image to find the hidden characters.

This brain teaser, posted on X by @Rainmaker1973, is designed to challenge your visual acuity. Are you prepared to take on the challenge? See if you can identify the hidden animals within this blue and white illustration.

A classic brain teaser.



How many animals do you see? pic.twitter.com/dJfZHBXRB7 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) October 30, 2024

The goal of the puzzle is straightforward. Animals are concealed within the blue and white silhouettes of the illustration, and you must name as many as you can before time runs out.

Although it may seem like a simple task, finding all the hidden animals in this illustration requires careful attention to detail.

The puzzle poses the question, "A classic brain teaser. How many animals do you see?"

Many users have found themselves perplexed, struggling after identifying just a few animals. While some managed to spot as many as nine animals in the shadows, others were only able to find four.

A user wrote, I see 8! Does everyone see the butterfly??

Anotehr said, "Well, if you’re including the butterfly and the snail 8, but if you’re only including actual animals then 6."

One user quetioned, "Does the snail and butterfly count as animals?"