Optical illusion: Help us to spot the cheetah hidden in the grass in THIS image

Your task is to spot a cheetah hiding in the grass as quick as possible!

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Illusion comes from the Latin term illudere, which means to mock or trick. As a result, the fundamental premise of an optical illusion is to fool the human brain. Optical illusions can also improve your cognitive skills and stimulate your brain's creative thinking. They are a fun method to stretch your mind and hone your problem-solving abilities. 

Furthermore, studies have shown that participating in brain-challenging activities like solving optical illusions on a regular basis can help reduce the risk of cognitive decline and improve overall brain function. Optical illusions are not only entertaining, but they can also be beneficial to your cognitive health in the long term.Are you ready to put your observation abilities to the test? Let's get this party underway.

Your task is to spot a cheetah hiding in the grass as quick as possible!

It is difficult to identify the cheetah in this image at first glance. Only those with exceptional observation skills can locate the wild cat within the time limit. Have you spotted the cheetah in this picture? Pay close attention to the image and you may soon spot a cheetah. Look carefully. 

Now, do you see it? Hurry up; the clock is ticking. Only a few seconds left.

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you have found the hidden cheetah?

Some of our readers might have already spotted the cheetah with their excellent observation skills.

Those who are still looking can find the answer below.

