Optical illusion: Help us to spot hidden number in THIS pic

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webddesk |Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 04:31 PM IST

New Delhi: Optical illusions are visuals that challenge your perception and put your observation abilities to the test. 

They're intriguing, and they reveal how our brain interprets visual information.   

They are also believed to boost your cognitive abilities and engage your brain to think creatively, and they are a fun method to test your mind and develop your problem-solving skills. 

According to research, engaging in optical illusions on a daily basis can increase cognitive functions such as memory, attention, and perception. They can also aid in the reduction of tension and anxiety. 

Do you want to put your observation abilities to the test?

Then take on this task right now.

After a long wait, we offer another intriguing and little difficult optical illusion for you all.  To complete this illusion, all you need to do is spot the hidden number in the image mentioned below. Th The illusion was accomplished by utilising a dark background, making it difficult for anyone to determine the hidden number.

Okay, did you find the solution, or are you still looking? The clock is ticking, and you must do this work within the time limit. It's okay if you don't know the answer; there's no rush. Maintain your cool.

We will notify you of the solution. It only takes a closer glance at the illusion to notice it. If you're still having trouble, here's the solution:

The number is 780.

