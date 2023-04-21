Optical illusion: Help us to find O among Qs in THIS image

screengrab

New Delhi: OPTICAL Illusions are now gaining popularity across all social media platforms, so if you want to spend your time creating something unique and creative, you should get started on the challenge as soon as feasible. Are you aware that deciphering the illusions might help you enhance your skills and concentration? Brainteasers, hidden elements, secret words, personality idiosyncrasies, and other forms of deceit are now available.

After a long wait, we offer another intriguing and little difficult optical illusion for you all. To complete this illusion, all you need to do is spot O among Qs in 4 seconds.

Okay, did you find the solution, or are you still looking? The clock is ticking, and you must do this work within the time limit. It's okay if you don't know the answer; there's no rush. Maintain your cool.

We will notify you of the solution. It only takes a closer glance at the illusion to notice it. If you're still having trouble, here's the solution: