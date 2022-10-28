Optical Illusion: Find the man hidden in the forest within 12 seconds

Representative Image

New Delhi: Physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions are all examples of optical illusions. A mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people, that challenges the brain's way of perceiving things is an optical illusion. A normal human brain can perceive things or images differently depending on how they are viewed. As a result, optical illusions are included in the field of psychoanalysis because they shed light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in this picture where a man is hidden somewhere inside the image.

The image above is a difficult puzzle card in which you must identify a hidden man. You can see a jungle in this optical illusion, but there is also a man hiding somewhere in the picture. The trickier part of this optical illusion is identifying the hidden man's face. Thousands of adults have been left perplexed as they try to identify the hidden man.

We'll give you a hint. The hidden man is not on the image's left side. Scanning the image again, you will definitely notice the hidden man this time. And now the time's up. We believe some of you have already identified the man. Congratulations, you have excellent observation skills. There are still some people looking for a solution.

Read: Viral video of 'Bahubali Samosa' stuns internet

Don't be tensed. Simply scroll down to find the solution: