Optical Illusion: Find the letter O in THIS image

As suggested by the title the challenge for you is to find the letter O in 11 seconds.

Optical Illusion: Find the letter O in THIS image
Image credit: Brightside

New Delhi: Optical illusions are images that challenge your perception and put your observation skills to the test. Optical illusions are classified into three types: literal, physiological, and cognitive. Netizens enjoy solving optical illusion problems as well. It is a fun way for them to pass the time while also demonstrating their intellectual prowess to friends and peers. According to research, optical illusions improve concentration and observation skills. Do you want to know how good your observation abilities are? So, let us get started.

The image shared above shows lots of letter Q. As suggested by the title the challenge for you is to find the letter O in 11 seconds.

Did you spot the letter O in the image? Time is running out, so hurry up. You only have a few seconds to finish the challenge. How many of you were able to spot the letter O?

READ: Optical Illusion: Can you find the snake hidden among the giraffes

And... time up. Let's take a look at the solution. Before we get to the solution, we'd like to thank everyone who found the letter O within the time limit. Those who were unable to do so and are looking for a solution can do so by scrolling down.

