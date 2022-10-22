Search icon
Optical Illusion: Find the hidden sniper in THIS image within 10 seconds

Today, we have an optical illusion in which viewers are challenged to find the hidden sniper in this tricky image within 15 seconds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 10:41 AM IST

Optical Illusion: Find the hidden sniper in THIS image within 10 seconds
Representative Image

New Delhi: On social media, optical illusions and brain teasers have become extremely popular. Nothing feels better than figuring out how the mind-boggling puzzles work. Today, we have an optical illusion in which viewers are challenged to find the hidden sniper in this tricky image within 15 seconds. Take a look at the picture below.

Jagranjosh

This image depicts a bright day scene in a forest with plenty of green vegetation. A sniper is hidden in this forest scene, and you have 15 seconds to find it. Your time starts now!

Examine every detail of the image and try to spot the sniper who has cleverly blended in with the surroundings. Please don't lose hope and try again. The clock is ticking. How many of you were successful in locating the sniper who was hiding in the woods? We believe some of our top puzzlers have spotted the hidden sniper by now. And there will be those who are still perplexed about the sniper's location.

If you're still looking for a solution, here's the answer:

Jagranjosh

