Optical Illusion: Find the hidden parrot in 7 seconds

For example, consider an optical illusion in which the player is challenged to spot the hidden parrot in the image mentioned below within 7 seconds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 03:02 PM IST

Representative Image

New Delhi: Optical illusions are a fun way to stay sharp. From photographs to paintings, anything can be an optical illusion as long as the details remain hidden even after a close inspection. While some optical illusions can reveal hidden personality traits, others can put your observation skills and IQ to the test. Even the most self-assured individuals are unable to determine the nature of the optical illusion. For example, consider an optical illusion in which the player is challenged to spot the hidden parrot in the image mentioned below within 7 seconds. Are you ready?

Jagranjosh

The image above shows mangoes strewn in a warehouse. The mangoes look delicious; the variety shown here is the Sindhoora mango, a mango variety from Tamil Nadu, India. Because of its sweetness, it's also known as honey mango. Now you need to find the parrot hidden among these mangoes. 

Examine the image carefully and make note of all the areas where the parrot may be hidden. Did you notice the parrot? Because this is a simple challenge, the time limit is shorter. Anyone with good observation skills will be able to easily spot the parrot.

How many of you have spotted the parrot? and the countdown has ended. If you're still looking for the parrot, keep reading for the solution.

Jagranjosh

