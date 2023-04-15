Optical Illusion: Count the total number of eggs in THIS image

screengrab

New Delhi: OPTICAL Illusions are now gaining popularity across all social media platforms, so if you want to spend your time creating something unique and creative, you should get started on the challenge as soon as feasible. Are you aware that deciphering the illusions might help you enhance your skills and concentration? Brainteasers, hidden elements, secret words, personality idiosyncrasies, and other forms of deceit are now available.

After a lengthy wait, we bring you another intriguing and slightly tough optical illusion. All you have to do to complete this illusion is find the eggs concealed in the image below.

So, did you found the answer, or are you still looking? The clock is ticking, and you must do this task within the allotted time. There's no need to rush if you don't know the answer. Maintain your composure.

We will tell you once we have found a solution. It only takes a closer look to discover the illusion. If you're still having difficulties, here's a workaround:

Look at the solution here:

At the bottom, there are 4 rows of 4 eggs, for a total of 4*4 = 16 eggs.

The second layer contains 3 rows of 3 eggs, for a total of 3*3 = 9 eggs.

The layer above that has two rows of two eggs, for a total of 2*2 = four eggs.

The top layer contains simply one egg.

When all of the eggs in the layers are added together, the total number of eggs in the tray is 30.