Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Optical illusion: Count the number of birds in THIS image

To pull off this illusion, simply count the number of birds in the image below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 02:34 PM IST

Optical illusion: Count the number of birds in THIS image
screengrab

New Delhi: Optical illusions are sights that challenge your perception and require you to use your observation skills. 

They revealed how our brains process visual information.

 They are also thought to boost cognitive abilities and stimulate creative thinking in the brain.

It's also a terrific way to broaden your horizons and hone your problem-solving skills. 

Daily exposure to optical illusions, according to one study, can boost cognitive processes such as memory, attention, and perception. 

They can also help with stress and anxiety relief. 

How good are your observation skills?

We have another intriguing and slightly tough optical illusion for you after a lengthy wait.  To pull off this illusion, simply count the number of birds in the image below. 

So, did you find it or are you still looking? The clock is ticking, and you must do this work within the time limit. If you don't know the solution, there's no need to rush. Maintain your poise.

We will notify you once a solution has been discovered. Only a more detailed look will reveal the trick.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Selfiee, Tooth Pari, Suga Road to D-Day, OTT titles to binge-watch this weekend
Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics
Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning at Dahaad promotions in grey pant suit worth...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 DECLARED: Maharashtra MSBSHSE class 12th result DIRECT LINK
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.