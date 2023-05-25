Optical illusion: Count the number of birds in THIS image

screengrab

New Delhi: Optical illusions are sights that challenge your perception and require you to use your observation skills.

They revealed how our brains process visual information.

They are also thought to boost cognitive abilities and stimulate creative thinking in the brain.

It's also a terrific way to broaden your horizons and hone your problem-solving skills.

Daily exposure to optical illusions, according to one study, can boost cognitive processes such as memory, attention, and perception.

They can also help with stress and anxiety relief.

How good are your observation skills?

We have another intriguing and slightly tough optical illusion for you after a lengthy wait. To pull off this illusion, simply count the number of birds in the image below.

So, did you find it or are you still looking? The clock is ticking, and you must do this work within the time limit. If you don't know the solution, there's no need to rush. Maintain your poise.

We will notify you once a solution has been discovered. Only a more detailed look will reveal the trick.