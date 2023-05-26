Optical illusion: Count the number of 8's in THIS image

screengrab

New Delhi: Optical illusions are sights that cause you to question your perception and force you to use your observation skills.

They provided insight into how our brains process visual information.



They may also improve cognitive capacities and inspire creative thinking in the brain.

It's also an excellent method to extend your horizons and sharpen your problem-solving abilities.

According to one study, daily exposure to optical illusions can improve cognitive processes such as memory, attention, and perception.

They can also aid in the reduction of tension and anxiety.

How good are your observing abilities?

After a long wait, we offer another intriguing and little difficult optical illusion for you. To pull off this illusion, simply count the number of 8's in the image below.

So, did you find it, or are you still on the lookout? The clock is ticking, and you must do this task within the allotted time. There's no need to rush if you don't know the solution. Maintain your composure.

When a solution is found, we will notify you. Only a closer examination will reveal the trick.