Optical illusion: Can you spot the number hidden in THIS pic?

Screengrab

New Delhi: Optical illusions have long been popular among netizens, and their popularity has grown in recent years. The images and visuals are presented in such a way that an illusion is created. It's similar to a puzzle, and most people become addicted to them and can't stop solving them until the "puzzle" is solved. These puzzles are frequently made more difficult by imposing a time limit on readers.

To celebrate the holidays, here's a 5-second challenge to find the hidden number in this optical illusion image. Can you locate the hidden number in the image as directed? Individuals with acute vision will spot the number within seconds. The key to solving this one is to examine the image carefully. Here is the solution for those who were unable to locate the hidden number:

Illusions are both enjoyable and addictive! If you can't find the number in 5 seconds, don't give up. A (wo)man becomes perfect through practise. Continue looking for similar puzzles to help you concentrate. Congratulate yourself if you found the number in less than 5 seconds!