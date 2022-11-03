Search icon
Optical illusion: Can you spot spider hidden in THIS pic?

One such clever illustration can be seen in this picture where a spider is hidden somewhere.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

Representative Image

New Delhi: Physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions are all examples of optical illusions. A mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people, that challenges the brain's way of perceiving things is an optical illusion. A normal human brain can perceive things or images differently depending on how they are viewed. As a result, optical illusions are included in the field of psychoanalysis because they shed light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in this picture where a spider is hidden somewhere.  You only have 10 seconds to spot the spider in the picture below. Will you be able to pull it off? Let us double-check.

Jagranjosh

The image above depicts a backyard scene with soil scattered everywhere, as well as grass straws, dried twigs of trees, and some stones. But there is also a spider hiding somewhere in the picture. Thousands of adults have been left perplexed as they try to spot the scary creature.

Try again, we know you can do it

And now the time's up. We believe some of you have already spotted the spider. Congratulations, you have excellent observation skills. There are still some people looking for a solution.

Don't be tense. Simply scroll down to find the solution:

Jagranjosh

 

