Optical illusion: Can you spot horse in THIS pic

A new optical illusion has people baffled. You have 10 seconds to find the horse in the image below. Will you be able to pull it off? Let us double-check.

New Delhi: Optical illusions are the most recent Internet trend. Netizens are becoming addicted to optical illusion projects because they provide a quick sense of accomplishment. In an age when people's attention spans are so fickle, optical illusions not only capture but also maintain their attention, luring them back for more. This emphasises the importance of optical illusions in today's society. A new optical illusion has people baffled. You have 10 seconds to find the horse in the image below. Will you be able to pull it off? Let us double-check.

Individuals with good eyesight, on the other hand, will be able to find the horse in the time provided. Because the challenge is simple, the time limit is reduced. The timer is ticking, so hurry up. How many of you can find the horse? If you can't find, we'll assist you! Here's the solution.

