Optical illusion: Can you spot hidden treasure in 7 Seconds?

Case in point, an optical illusion challenging the player to find hidden treasure in the image mentioned below:

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

Optical illusion: Can you spot hidden treasure in 7 Seconds?
Representative Image

Optical illusions are sweeping the internet like wildfire, and netizens can't get enough of them. Some of the brainteasers are so intriguing that they quickly go viral and keep resurfacing to pique the interest of user. Consider an optical illusion in which the player is challenged to find hidden treasure under sea.

Jagranjosh

This optical illusion depicts a beautiful underwater scene with numerous sea creatures, including jellyfish, starfish, and an octopus. The more difficult aspect of this optical illusion is locating the hidden treasure beneath the sea. Thousands of adults have been left perplexed as they try to find the hidden treasure inside the picture.

Examine this optical illusion image carefully and try to spot the underwater hidden treasure. Finding the hidden treasure inside may appear difficult, but if you look at the right shell under the sea picture, you will be able to spot the hidden treasure. Wait hold on and try again! Have you spotted it? The picture has baffled players and some people even thought that it was a prank.

Okay here's the answer:

Jagranjosh

