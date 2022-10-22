Search icon
Optical illusion: Can you spot boy's shoe hidden in THIS pic?

You only need to find the hidden shoe in the pic mentioned below in under 10 seconds.

Representative Image

New Delhi: The internet is full of interesting quizzes, puzzles, and optical illusions to help you make the most of your free time. It is well known that optical illusion tests stimulate the brain. Now, a new optical illusion is making people scratch their heads. You only need to find the hidden shoe in the pic mentioned below in under 10 seconds. Can you pull it off? Let us check.

Jagranjosh

Examine this optical illusion image carefully and try to find the boy's shoe hidden inside his room. Because the picture contains many toys to distract you, it may appear difficult to find the shoes. However, if you carefully examine the objects in the room, you will be able to locate the boy's shoe. 

If you are unable to locate the boy's shoe, we are here to assist you! Examine the basket near the room's window. As shown in the image below, the boy's shoe is hidden between the wooden rack and basket:

Jagranjosh

What are optical illusions and how do they work?
Optical illusions reveal how the brain works, and many claims have been made about how they decode personality types, whether you are left-brained or right-brained, and so on. Consider this: your brain takes shortcuts, further simplifying what you see to help you focus on what is important. This compensates for the tenth-of-a-second processing lag in your brain. This trait assisted early humans in surviving encounters with fast predators.

While some optical illusions cause us to see motion, others cause us to perceive colours or shades that are not visible.

