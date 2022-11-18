Search icon
Optical illusion: Can you spot bird hidden in THIS pic?

You only have 10 seconds to spot the bird hidden in the image mentioned below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 01:12 PM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: Optical illusions are the Internet's current darlings. Netizens are becoming addicted to optical illusion challenges because they provide a quick sense of accomplishment. In a generation where people's attention spans vary greatly, optical illusions have managed to not only capture but also keep their attention and keep them coming back for more. That says a lot about the importance of optical illusions in today's world.  Now a new optical illusion has made people scratching their heads. You only have 10 seconds to spot the bird hidden in the image mentioned below. Will you be able to pull it off? Let us double-check.

Jagranjosh

It is difficult to spot bird that has blended itself in the background at first glance. Individuals with good observation skills, on the other hand, will be able to spot the bird within the time limit.

Because the challenge is relatively easy, the time limit is reduced. The clock is ticking; hurry up. How many of you have spotted a bird? If you are unable to locate the bird, we are here to assist you! Here's the solution:

Jagranjosh

