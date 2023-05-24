Optical illusion: Can you help us to spot number 9 in THIS image

screengrab

New Delhi: Optical illusions are sights that challenge your perception and put your observation skills to the test.

They provided insight into how our brains process visual information.

They are also known to improve cognitive capacities and inspire creative thinking in the brain.

It's also a great method to extend your horizons and sharpen your problem-solving abilities.

According to one study, daily exposure to optical illusions can improve cognitive processes such as memory, attention, and perception.

They can also aid in the alleviation of stress and anxiety.

How good are your observing abilities?

After a long wait, we provide another intriguing and slightly difficult optical illusion. To pull off this illusion, simply locate the hidden number '9' in the image below.



So, did you discover it or are you still on the lookout? The clock is ticking, and you must do this task within the allotted time. There's no need to rush if you don't know the solution. Maintain your composure.

We will tell you once a solution has been found. Only a closer look will reveal the trick. If you're still having problems, here's the solution: