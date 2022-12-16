Optical Illusion: Can you find umbrella hidden among ostriches in 10 seconds?

Image credit: Brightside

New Delhi: "Optical illusions" are images that deceive your brain and put your observation skills to the test. Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three types of optical illusions. The beauty of optical illusions is how they capture the user's attention for a brief moment. It proves to be a beneficial mental exercise. It is recommended that you practise optical illusions on a regular basis to improve your concentration and observation skills. Do you have good observational skills? Let's find out now with a quick optical illusion test.

You need to find the umbrella within 7 seconds to complete the challenge successfully. The challenge before you is to find an umbrella that is hiding in plain sight in this optical illusion picture. The best way to find the umbrella in this image is to carefully examine it and see if you can spot anything that resembles the shape of an umbrella. Have you found the umbrella? The clock is ticking; hurry up. The umbrella has successfully blended in with the ostriches, making it difficult to identify at first glance.

Have you seen the umbrella? The challenge is down to its final few seconds. And.. Time has passed. How many of you noticed the umbrella? Do you want to know where the umbrella is?

Scroll down to see the answer.