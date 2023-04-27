Optical Illusion: Can you find the word 'CROP' in 5 seconds

screengrab

New Delhi: Optical illusions are sights that challenge your perception and test your ability to observe.

They're fascinating, and they show how our brain perceives visual data.

They are also thought to improve cognitive abilities and engage your brain in creative thinking, and they are a fun way to test your mind and build your problem-solving skills.

Daily exposure to optical illusions, according to study, can improve cognitive processes such as memory, attention, and perception. They can also help with stress and anxiety reduction.

Do you want to put your ability to observe to the test?

Then start working on it right now.

After a long wait, we offer another intriguing and little difficult optical illusion for you all. To complete this illusion, all you need to do is spot the hidden word 'CROP' in the image mentioned below.

So, did you found the answer, or are you still looking? The clock is ticking, and you must do this task within the allotted time. There's no need to rush if you don't know the answer. Maintain your composure.

We will tell you once we have found a solution. It only takes a closer look to discover the illusion. If you're still having problems, here's the answer: