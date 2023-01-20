Search icon
Optical illusion: Can you find the rose hidden among these snails

You have 10 seconds to find the hidden rose in the image below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 05:40 PM IST

Optical illusion: Can you find the rose hidden among these snails
Image credit: Fresherslive

New Delhi: Optical illusions are the most recent Internet trend. Netizens are becoming addicted to optical illusion challenges because they provide a quick sense of accomplishment. In an age when people's attention spans are so variable, optical illusions not only capture but also hold their attention, keeping them coming back for more. This emphasises the importance of optical illusions in today's society. A new optical illusion has people perplexed. You have 10 seconds to find the hidden rose in the image below. Will you be able to pull it off? Let us double-check.

Can You Find the Rose in this Image Within 25 Seconds? Explanation and Solution To The Optical Illusion

The rose that has blended into the background is difficult to identify at first glance. Individuals with acute vision, on the other hand, will be able to identify the rose within the time limit. Because the challenge is relatively simple, the time limit is reduced. The timer is ticking, so hurry up. How many of you were able to see the rose ? If you can't find the rose, we'll assist you! Here's the solution.

image

