Optical Illusion: Can you find the polar bear hidden among the pandas

This time, we've created a clever optical illusion illustration in which you need to find the polar bear who is hiding among the pandas.

Optical Illusion: Can you find the polar bear hidden among the pandas
New Delhi: Optical illusions are typically mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object, drawing, or people that test the brain's perception. Physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions are examples of optical illusions. According to research, a normal human brain can perceive things or images differently depending on how they are viewed. These optical illusions are frequently used in psychoanalysis tests because they shed light on how you perceive things as well as your intelligence level. This time, we've created a clever optical illusion illustration in which you need to find the polar bear who is hiding among the pandas. Take a look here:

 You need to find the polar bear within 13 seconds in order to successfully complete the challenge. If you look carefully at the image, you can see a lot of pandas, but there is a polar bear too. Have you spotted the  polar bear? It is a medium-level challenge, and an individual with good observation skills would have spotted it easily. Time’s up. Still, looking for the polar bear?

Don’t look further, scroll below for the solution.

It has been claimed that identifying the hidden polar bear inside the picture in just 13 seconds is a sign of exceptional intelligence. According to studies, the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you become.

