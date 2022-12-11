Search icon
Optical Illusion: Can you find the koala hidden among the bears

You have 10 seconds to find the hidden koala in the image below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 04:57 PM IST

Optical Illusion: Can you find the koala hidden among the bears
Image credit: Brightside

New Delhi: Optical illusions are currently the Internet's sweethearts. Because optical illusion challenges provide a quick sense of accomplishment, netizens are becoming addicted to them. In a generation where people's attention spans vary greatly, optical illusions have managed to not only capture but also maintain their attention and keep them returning for more. That demonstrates how important optical illusions are in today's world. People are baffled by a new optical illusion. You have 10 seconds to find the hidden koala in the image below. Will you be successful? Let us confirm.

At first glance, it is difficult to identify koala  that has blended into the background with bears. Individuals with sharp eyesight, on the other hand, will be able to spot the koala within the time limit. The time limit is reduced because the challenge is relatively easy. Hurry up, the clock is ticking. How many of you have come across a koala ? If you can't find the koala, we'll help you find it! Here's the answer.

