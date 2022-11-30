Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden number within 8 seconds?

Image credit: Brightside

New Delhi: Images that challenge your perception and put your observation skills to the test are optical illusions. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive. Netizens also enjoy solving optical illusion problems. It's a fun way for them to pass the time while also impressing their friends and peers with their intellectual prowess. Optical illusions, according to research, improve concentration and observation skills. Do you want to know how good you are at observing? So, let's get this party started.

The aim, as stated in the title, is to find the hidden number in 7 seconds. Did you spot the hidden number in the image? Time is running out, so hurry up. You only have a few seconds to finish the challenge. How many of you were able to spot the hidden number?

And... time up. Let's take a look at the solution. Before we get to the solution, we'd like to applaud everyone who found the hidden number within the time limit. Those who were unable to do so and are looking for a solution can do so by scrolling down.