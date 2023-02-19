Search icon
Optical illusion: Can you find hidden number in THIS pic?

In this optical illusion test, can you find the hidden number?

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

New Delhi: Optical illusions occur when our brain and eye do not work together as they should. Illusions occur when the brain and the eyes do not communicate properly. The eyes want to tell the brain something that the brain does not understand, resulting in confusion, which is the basic premise of the optical illusion. Although optical illusions are intended to fool our brains, they are also a great source of entertainment. It holds your attention for a short period of time, which is beneficial to your brain. It can also help you improve your observation skills. Do you want to give your brain some light exercise? Then try this quick optical illusion challenge right now.

In this optical illusion test, can you find the hidden number? Examine the image below carefully. Your goal is to find the hidden number in under 3 seconds. Best of luck!

Examine the image carefully and try to find the number. This one may appear simple at first glance, but rest assured that it is neither simple nor difficult. How many of you spotted the hidden number?

It is estimated that two out of every ten people will be able to find the hidden number within the time limit. Are you among them? Those who figured out the number deserve a standing ovation. Some of you who haven't figured out the number should keep reading for the solution.

