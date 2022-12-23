Search icon
Optical illusion: Can you find fox hidden in THIS pic?

One such clever illustration can be found in a photograph mentioned below where you need to find a fox among penguins.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 01:21 PM IST

Image credit: Brightside

New Delhi: A normal human brain can perceive things or images differently depending on how they are viewed. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or people that tests the brain's perception. Physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions are all examples of optical illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of psychoanalysis because they shed light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be found in a photograph mentioned below where you need to find a fox among penguins.

The image above was shared as a brain teaser, challenging you to find the hidden fox. It has been claimed that only the most observant viewers will notice the fox in the image. Thousands of adults have been left perplexed as they try to locate fox within the image.

Examine this optical illusion image carefully and try to find a hidden fox. It may appear difficult to find the fox because the image contains many penguins to distract you. However, if you carefully examine the picture, you will be able to locate the fox easily.

If you are unable to locate fox, we are here to assist you! Here's the answer:

