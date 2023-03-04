Search icon
Optical illusion: Can you find dog hidden in THIS vintage sketch

A clever illustration of this type can be seen in a picture with a dog hidden somewhere in the vintage picture.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 02:33 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Things or images can be perceived differently by a normal human brain depending on how they are viewed. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or people that challenges the brain's perception of things. Optical illusions include physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also used in psychoanalysis because they reveal information about how you perceive things. A clever illustration of this type can be seen in a picture with a dog hidden somewhere in the vintage picture.

Jagranjosh

Only eagle-eyed viewers are said to be able to spot the hidden dog in the image. This optical illusion image is yet another entertaining way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way to determine your IQ level.

If you are unable to locate the dog, we are here to assist you! The dog has taken refuge here. Check out the solution below:

Jagranjosh

