Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Optical illusion: Can you find a bird hidden in THIS pic within 7 seconds?

In the image below, you have 10 seconds to find the hidden bird.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 05:02 PM IST

Optical illusion: Can you find a bird hidden in THIS pic within 7 seconds?
Image Credit: fresherslive

New Delhi: The much more recent Internet sensation is optical illusions. Because they provide a quick sense of accomplishment, netizens are becoming addicted to optical illusion challenges. In an age when people's attention spans are so variable, optical illusions not only capture but also maintain their attention and keep them returning for more. This highlights the significance of optical illusions in today's society. People are perplexed by a new optical illusion. In the image below, you have 10 seconds to find the hidden bird. Will you be able to do it? Let us check again.

Can You Spot The Hidden White-Eyed Bird In The Image Within 20 Seconds? Explanation And Solution To The White-Eyed Bird Optical Illusion

At first glance, the bird that has blended into the background is difficult to identify. Individuals with sharp eyesight, on the other hand, will be able to identify the bird in the allotted time. The time limit is reduced because the challenge is relatively simple. The timer is counting down, so hurry up. How many of you saw the bird? We'll help you if you can't find the bird! Here's the answer.

image

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics
Bipasha Basu, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood actresses who embraced motherhood in 2022
Khushi Kapoor's unbelievable transformation from teenager to glamorous diva is surreal and inspirational, see pics
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Aindrila Sharma death: Know more about Bengali actress who passed away at 24
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot real dog in THIS image
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.