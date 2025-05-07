Bahawalpur is deep inside Pakistan and is the 12th largest city, and serves as the nerve centre of Jaish-e-Mohammed.

After India struck nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK under Operation Sindoor late on Tuesday night, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar said 10 family members, including his sister and brother-in-law, were killed in Bahawalpur.



The Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, carrying out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), days after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.



On target for the precision strike were both the Markaz Taiba (a Lashkar stronghold) in Muridke and the Markaz Subhan Allah (the headquarters of the Jaish) in Bahawalpur. Once a key base for terrorist operations, the site at Bahawalpur has been reduced to rubble, signalling a strong response to ongoing cross-border threats. Bahawalpur is deep inside Pakistan and is the 12th largest city, and serves as the nerve centre of Jaish-e-Mohammed.



Operation Sindoor, executed with surgical precision, was closely monitored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior security officials through the night. The Indian Army also confirmed that the strikes were meticulously planned and executed, ensuring that no civilian or military infrastructure in Pakistan was affected.

