A new trend has taken social media by storm as AI-generated images in the style of Studio Ghibli flood the internet. These visuals, inspired by the legendary Japanese animation studio, have captivated users worldwide with their dreamy landscapes and nostalgic charm.

Studio Ghibli, co-founded by renowned animator Hayao Miyazaki, is famous for its breathtaking hand-drawn films. The studio’s signature style features soft, painterly backgrounds and expressive characters, creating a magical, immersive experience. Now, AI tools are being used to recreate this aesthetic, turning everyday people and pop culture scenes into Ghibli-style masterpieces.

The trend has become so popular that OpenAI’s image-generation tool has seen an overwhelming surge in demand. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, even took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the situation.

"Can y'all please chill on generating images? This is insane, our team needs sleep," Altman posted, revealing the strain on the company’s servers and engineers.

The viral craze showcases how AI technology is reshaping digital art, making it accessible to millions. While Studio Ghibli’s films take years to create—some scenes, like a bustling market in The Wind Rises, took over a year to complete—AI can generate similar images in seconds.

Despite the excitement, some fans argue that the human touch and emotional depth of traditional Ghibli animation cannot be replicated by AI. However, the trend highlights a growing appreciation for Miyazaki’s artistry and the timeless appeal of hand-drawn animation.