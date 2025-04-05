Several users on social media have prompted ChatGPT to generate fake Aadhaar and PAN cards for famous personalities such as OpenAI's chief executive officer (CEO) Sam Altman and the Indian mathematician Aryabhatta. Some even asked the chatbot to create ID cards of fictitious movie characters.

Artificial intelligence (AI) platforms like OpenAI's ChatGPT have raised privacy and security concerns time and again. More recently, critics argued that we might be giving too much of sensitive data to the chatbots by uploading our personal images for editing, a concern that emerged amid the viral "Ghibli" trend. Now, some social media users have discovered that ChatGPT can even create fake IDs such as Aadhaar cards and PAN (Permanent Account Number) cards upon being given effective prompts.

Uncannily similar to actual IDs

The results looked highly similar to actual Aadhaar and PAN cards -- raising concerns over AI-linked increase in cybercrimes and fraudulent activities.

Should you be worried?

While the IDs generated by ChatGPT had uncanny similarities to actual Aadhaar and PAN cards, they lacked several visible security markers such as a QR code, microtext, and ID issue date. This means that AI-generated IDs may not be able to pass online and offline verification processes.

However, such IDs could be perceived as real by unsuspecting people, making them vulnerable to scams and fraudulent activities.