OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has announced the birth of his first child with his partner, software engineer Oliver Mulherin. Sharing the news on social media platform X early Sunday, Altman revealed that their son arrived earlier than expected and will spend some time in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

"He came early and is going to be in the NICU for a while. He is doing well, and it's really nice to be in a little bubble taking care of him," Altman wrote. He also shared his overwhelming emotions, saying, "I have never felt such love."

The post quickly gathered well wishes from friends, colleagues, and followers. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was among the first to congratulate the couple, calling parenthood "one of life’s most profound and rewarding experiences."

Altman and Mulherin have mostly kept their private life away from the public eye. However, their wedding gained attention in January 2024 when photos of their seaside ceremony went viral.

The couple made a rare public appearance at the US State Dinner for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023.

Bloomberg had reported in January 2025 that Altman and Mulherin were expecting their first child in March, but their son arrived earlier than planned.

For now, the tech leader is focusing on a different kind of future—one that has nothing to do with artificial intelligence.