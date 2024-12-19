Lily Philips, the OnlyFans model who gained attention for engaging in sexual relationship with 100 men in 14 hours has now announced her next “ambitious project.”

Lily Philips, the OnlyFans model who gained attention for engaging in sexual relationship with 100 men in 14 hours, recently shared her experience in a video with YouTuber Josh Pieters. Reflecting on the "stunt," Philips said, she loved it.

During the interview, Philips also revealed her next “ambitious project” which is to sleep with a thousand men in 24 hours. To achieve this, she plans to give most men only five minutes to complete their encounter with her, aiming to hit the target of 100.

The men needed to be of age and prove that by sharing their ID cards and photos. The participants weren’t subjected to any STI screening or vetted for sexual offences, according to the outlet.

She also discussed how she appeared shaken in the video, the OF star said, “I mean obviously I was quite emotional and just very, very overwhelmed. That was kind of it but, yes, my mental wellbeing is really good and physical health is really good.”

This woman has a twisted goal to sleep with 1000 men in less than 24 hours.



Here she is, after having slept with 100 men.



There is no hiding the weight this darkness is having on her soul. pic.twitter.com/aXqSp65omc December 10, 2024

While many netizens expressed concern for her health and suggested that she might be experiencing trauma, Philips dismissed those comments, asserting that her actions were voluntary and that all encounters were “fully consensual.” However, some viewers wre worried about her well-being, labeling her a "victim" or suggesting she was "too broke" to participate in such activities.

People shared a wide range of reactions after she announced her next project of having a sexual relationship with so many men in a single day.

A user wrote, "This isn't the symbol of strength, this is the sign of brokenness", another added, "Her ability to convince herself that this is what she loves to do is what broke my heart, because it's so clear that she is crying out for someone to love her."

"She seems absolutely broken at the end. Doesn’t recommend it. But now she’s talking about doing 1000 in a day", said a third user.

