Blue, who had hoped to profit from the explicit video, has seen it removed from her subscription site, OnlyFans, for violating platform rules

Bonnie Blue, a British pornstar, is facing massive backlash after her record-breaking sex marathon with 1,057 men in 12 hours was banned. Blue, who had hoped to profit from the explicit video, has seen it removed from her subscription site, OnlyFans, for violating platform rules.

The 25-year-old, who recently made headlines when her Australian visa was canceled over her controversial Schoolies stunt, had planned to sell the footage for a fortune. However, OnlyFans confirmed that the content breached its policies, specifically regarding featuring a large number of non-verified creators.

A spokesperson for OnlyFans stated that the platform requires strict age, identity, and consent verification for all participants in explicit content. They further explained that hosting multiple unverified individuals, even with consent forms, goes against their policies. As a result, the video has been taken down.

With the video no longer available, social media users are mocking Blue, calling the effort “all for nothing.” Many are questioning whether the event even happened, with one user commenting, “Until I see the video, it hasn’t happened.” Others joked that the stunt was impossible to pull off within the given timeframe.

Despite the skepticism, Blue insists that her claims are true. She stated that she often engages in “rage baiting” to boost subscriptions and dismissed criticism about the logistics of the marathon.

Blue’s controversial feat comes shortly after rival British porn star Lily Phillips announced plans for her own 1,000-man marathon. Health experts have warned about the extreme physical and psychological risks of such challenges.