India's railway network is one of the largest in the world and is considered to be among the best. Indian Railways operates over 13,000 trains daily, providing passengers with affordable travel to their desired destinations. When traveling by train, passengers are required to purchase a ticket either online or offline from Indian Railways, and anyone caught without a ticket is fined. However, there is one special train in India that has been offering free rides to commuters for the past 75 years. There is also no need to buy a ticket at all.

The Bhakra-Nangal train which operates between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh offers free travel to all passengers. There is no fare required, allowing anyone to travel on this train comfortably and without worry. The train covers a distance of 13 km, passing through areas near the Bhakra-Nangal Dam. People from various places come to experience a ride on this unique train.

The Bhakra-Nangal train's history is closely tied to the construction of the Bhakra-Nangal Dam in 1948. Originally, it was used to transport workers and materials for the dam's construction. After the dam was completed, the train was repurposed to serve as a transportation option for locals and tourists. The service has continued ever since, allowing people to enjoy the scenic route at no cost.

The Bhakra-Nangal railway service was initially operated using steam engines, but in 1953, three modern engines were imported from America to upgrade the service. The train departs from Nangal Railway Station at 7:05 AM and reaches Bhakra at 8:20 AM. On its return journey, the train leaves Nangal at 3:05 PM and arrives at Bhakra Railway Station at 4:20 PM. Even today, around 800 people travel on this train daily.

