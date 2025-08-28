‘Only Rs 1,250’: Indian driver’s honesty stuns US vlogger, internet praises him

The driver accepted only Rs 1,250 as payment for the ride and returned the excess amount to the vlogger.

In a heartwarming video, an Indian driver is seen refusing to accept a tip of Rs 8,500 from an American vlogger. The video, which shows the driver's honesty and integrity, caught the attention of social media users who called him "fantastic". The driver accepted only Rs 1,250 as payment for the ride and returned the excess amount to the vlogger.

The vlogger shared the video on Instagram with the caption, "Surprising your driver with a big tip".

Watch the video here:

The vlogger asks, "I owe you money, how much do I owe you for driving and guiding?" In response, the driver says, "No, no, you pay", which suggests that the vlogger can pay whatever he feels is right.

The vlogger then tries to take out the money and give it to the Indian man, but he refuses. When the vlogger then asks how much he earns for the entire day's trip, he says, "Final rate, Rs 1,250."

The vlogger gave him Rs 8,500, the driver took Rs 1250 and returned the rest. Online users praised the driver's honesty and ethical conduct, and many also appreciated his humility and refusal to take undue money.

One user wrote, "That man has pride and a good heart. This sight is rare these days. It's not that he doesn't need the money. But he doesn't look like he earned it. And if he did take it, he wouldn't be feeling good about himself."

Another user wrote, "This shows that this world is not full of greedy people."

A third user said, "Such people are not common in this world. You are also amazing, friend."

