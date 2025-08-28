Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This Indian university bans US drinks, Coca Cola, Pepsi, starts ‘Swadeshi 2.0’ campaign, founder says, ‘India will not...’

War 2 box office collection day 15: Hrithik Roshan film beats Fighter to become his third-highest grossing movie after...

‘Only Rs 1,250’: Indian driver’s honesty stuns US vlogger, internet praises him

Israel launches fresh airstrikes on Yemen's capital Sanaa, says, 'Houthi terrorist regime...'

Prabhas' The Raja Saab to not release alongside Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, will now clash with another pan-India film on...

Viral video: Auto driver assaults passenger over Rs 30 fare in Andheri, here's what happened next

Watch: Afghanistan called Asia’s 2nd best team ahead of Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s reaction goes viral

Mohammed Shami regrets his marriage to Hasin Jahan? Here's what Indian pacer said

Even after a huge fight with Amitabh Bachchan, this director gifted him luxurious car worth Rs 4.5 crore due to..., later got slapped by his own mother

Parag Tyagi misses Shefali Jariwala during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their home: 'Pari always wanted that...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This Indian university bans US drinks, Coca Cola, Pepsi, starts ‘Swadeshi 2.0’ campaign, founder says, ‘India will not...’

This Indian university bans US drinks, Coca Cola, Pepsi, starts ‘Swadeshi

War 2 box office collection day 15: Hrithik Roshan film beats Fighter to become his third-highest grossing movie after...

War 2 box office day 15: Hrithik Roshan film beats his last release Fighter

‘Only Rs 1,250’: Indian driver’s honesty stuns US vlogger, internet praises him

‘Only Rs 1,250’: Indian driver’s honesty stuns US vlogger, internet praises him

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeViral

VIRAL

‘Only Rs 1,250’: Indian driver’s honesty stuns US vlogger, internet praises him

The driver accepted only Rs 1,250 as payment for the ride and returned the excess amount to the vlogger.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 11:29 PM IST

‘Only Rs 1,250’: Indian driver’s honesty stuns US vlogger, internet praises him
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a heartwarming video, an Indian driver is seen refusing to accept a tip of Rs 8,500 from an American vlogger. The video, which shows the driver's honesty and integrity, caught the attention of social media users who called him "fantastic". The driver accepted only Rs 1,250 as payment for the ride and returned the excess amount to the vlogger.

The vlogger shared the video on Instagram with the caption, "Surprising your driver with a big tip".

Watch the video here:

 

 

The vlogger asks, "I owe you money, how much do I owe you for driving and guiding?" In response, the driver says, "No, no, you pay", which suggests that the vlogger can pay whatever he feels is right.

The vlogger then tries to take out the money and give it to the Indian man, but he refuses. When the vlogger then asks how much he earns for the entire day's trip, he says, "Final rate, Rs 1,250."

The vlogger gave him Rs 8,500, the driver took Rs 1250 and returned the rest. Online users praised the driver's honesty and ethical conduct, and many also appreciated his humility and refusal to take undue money.

One user wrote, "That man has pride and a good heart. This sight is rare these days. It's not that he doesn't need the money. But he doesn't look like he earned it. And if he did take it, he wouldn't be feeling good about himself."

Another user wrote, "This shows that this world is not full of greedy people."

A third user said, "Such people are not common in this world. You are also amazing, friend."

Also read: This woman was told her wrinkles were sign of bad luck, she went for 10 surgeries that cost Rs...

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Monkey grabs cash bag worth Rs 80,000, showers notes at UP office, WATCH
Viral video: Monkey grabs cash bag worth Rs 80,000, showers notes at UP office,
Indian Army officer, who assaulted SpiceJet staff, put on no-fly list for 5 years; here's what it means
Indian Army officer put on no-fly list for 5 years; here's what it means
5 Hollywood films inspired by true stories that will leave you spellbound
5 Hollywood films inspired by true stories that will leave you spellbound
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal demands everyone to call her boss inside Salman Khan's house, gets brutally trolled
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal demands everyone to call her boss inside Salman Khan
Rahul Gandhi cautions BJP, Election Commission amid 'vote chori' claims: 'People of Bihar are...'
Rahul Gandhi cautions BJP, Election Commission amid 'vote chori' claims
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE