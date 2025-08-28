This Indian university bans US drinks, Coca Cola, Pepsi, starts ‘Swadeshi 2.0’ campaign, founder says, ‘India will not...’
War 2 box office collection day 15: Hrithik Roshan film beats Fighter to become his third-highest grossing movie after...
‘Only Rs 1,250’: Indian driver’s honesty stuns US vlogger, internet praises him
Israel launches fresh airstrikes on Yemen's capital Sanaa, says, 'Houthi terrorist regime...'
Prabhas' The Raja Saab to not release alongside Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, will now clash with another pan-India film on...
Viral video: Auto driver assaults passenger over Rs 30 fare in Andheri, here's what happened next
Watch: Afghanistan called Asia’s 2nd best team ahead of Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s reaction goes viral
Mohammed Shami regrets his marriage to Hasin Jahan? Here's what Indian pacer said
Even after a huge fight with Amitabh Bachchan, this director gifted him luxurious car worth Rs 4.5 crore due to..., later got slapped by his own mother
Parag Tyagi misses Shefali Jariwala during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their home: 'Pari always wanted that...'
VIRAL
The driver accepted only Rs 1,250 as payment for the ride and returned the excess amount to the vlogger.
In a heartwarming video, an Indian driver is seen refusing to accept a tip of Rs 8,500 from an American vlogger. The video, which shows the driver's honesty and integrity, caught the attention of social media users who called him "fantastic". The driver accepted only Rs 1,250 as payment for the ride and returned the excess amount to the vlogger.
The vlogger shared the video on Instagram with the caption, "Surprising your driver with a big tip".
The vlogger asks, "I owe you money, how much do I owe you for driving and guiding?" In response, the driver says, "No, no, you pay", which suggests that the vlogger can pay whatever he feels is right.
The vlogger then tries to take out the money and give it to the Indian man, but he refuses. When the vlogger then asks how much he earns for the entire day's trip, he says, "Final rate, Rs 1,250."
The vlogger gave him Rs 8,500, the driver took Rs 1250 and returned the rest. Online users praised the driver's honesty and ethical conduct, and many also appreciated his humility and refusal to take undue money.
One user wrote, "That man has pride and a good heart. This sight is rare these days. It's not that he doesn't need the money. But he doesn't look like he earned it. And if he did take it, he wouldn't be feeling good about himself."
Another user wrote, "This shows that this world is not full of greedy people."
A third user said, "Such people are not common in this world. You are also amazing, friend."
Also read: This woman was told her wrinkles were sign of bad luck, she went for 10 surgeries that cost Rs...