A throwback video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asking Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for a piece of advise for politicians is getting viral on social media, leaving netizens beaming.

The video, shared on 'X', featured Khan on stage with former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh. Rahul Gandhi, seated in the audience, takes mic to pose a question to the actor.

In a time not too distant, within our own beloved nation, a remarkable encounter unfolded. Rahul Gandhi, representing the Congress, posed a profound question to Shah Rukh Khan:

"One piece of advice for politicians."



"One piece of advise you have towards politicians", Gandhi asked.

"One piece of advise you have towards politicians", Gandhi asked. Shah Rukh Khan laughed and sarcastically responded, "I'm glad it's a simple question", igniting a spark of laughter among audiences.

Drawing a comparison between his profession and politics, he continued, "My job involves me to lie and deceit for a living, so I’m all show. Nothing really concrete inside me. But I've a huge amount of respect for people who run the country or who have in their hearts to run the country. It's such a selfless service"

The actor further sincerely responded with the Congress leader's question, saying, "I think the only idea should be to work honestly and have pride in your nation. Love the country and we will have a wonderful country. Let's not take money under the table".