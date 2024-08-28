Twitter
Viral

Only country in world with 13 months in a year

This is different from the more common Gregorian calendar used around the world.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 05:59 PM IST

Only country in world with 13 months in a year
Most countries follow a calendar with 12 months, but there’s one country that uses a calendar with 13 months: Ethiopia. This African nation not only has a unique calendar but is also about seven years behind the rest of the world.

In Ethiopia, the calendar is called the Geez calendar. It divides the year into 12 months with 30 days each, plus a 13th month called Pagume. Pagume has 5 days, or 6 days in a leap year. This is different from the more common Gregorian calendar used around the world.

The Ethiopian year starts with Meskerem, which usually begins on September 11 (or September 12 in a leap year) in the Gregorian calendar. The months are named Meskerem, Tikimt, Hidar, Tahsas, Tir, Yakatit, Maggabit, Miyaziya, Ginbot, Sene, Hamle, Nehasa, and Pagume. This system reflects Ethiopia’s rich history and traditions.

Here's why

Ethiopia’s calendar is based on changes made by the Roman Church in 525 AD. Even though the Gregorian calendar is used globally, Ethiopia has kept its old calendar. As a result, Ethiopia is about seven years behind other countries. While the rest of the world is in 2024, Ethiopia will celebrate its New Year on September 11, 2024.

Ethiopia’s Unique History

Ethiopia is known for its strong historical background. It is the only African country that was never colonized by European powers, though it was briefly occupied by Italy. Ethiopia is also famous as the birthplace of coffee.

A recent viral video on social media has brought attention to Ethiopia’s calendar. The video has over 549,000 views and has sparked a lot of interest and comments. Some viewers have even made jokes, like one user comparing it to India’s mobile recharge plans.

Unique Tradition

Ethiopia’s calendar shows how different cultures can have their own ways of measuring time. It’s a fascinating example of how history and tradition shape our understanding of time. As we enter 2024, Ethiopia’s unique calendar reminds us of the diverse ways people around the world live and celebrate.

 

 

 

