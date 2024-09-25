Twitter
Only 2 rivers in India are considered male, rest are seen as female, here's why

According to Ravi Prakash Chaubey, founder of the Gupt Kashi Seva Trust, the Son River originates from the highest peaks of the Vindhya Range.

Shweta Singh

Sep 25, 2024

Only 2 rivers in India are considered male, rest are seen as female, here's why
In India, rivers hold a special cultural and religious significance, with most of them being regarded as female deities. Rivers like the Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati, Godavari, and Narmada are worshipped as “mothers” and are deeply respected by people across the country. However, there are two exceptions: the Brahmaputra and the Son rivers, which are considered male.

The Son River, also known as Sonbhadra, is one of the largest southern tributaries of the Ganga after the Yamuna. Originating near Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh, close to the Vindhya mountain range and the source of the Narmada River, it flows through Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand before joining the Ganga in Bihar’s Patna district. Although generally calm, the river swells dramatically during the monsoon season.

According to Ravi Prakash Chaubey, founder of the Gupt Kashi Seva Trust, the Son River originates from the highest peaks of the Vindhya Range. The river is also mentioned in ancient texts like the Agni Purana and Ramcharitmanas by Goswami Tulsidas. It is believed that the Son was considered a son of Lord Brahma and was once destined to marry the Narmada River.

The river gets its name, "Son," due to its golden-colored sand, which shines like gold. This sand is widely used in construction across Bihar, Shahdol, and Rewa. Another theory suggests that the river's original name was "Sohan," which over time evolved into "Son." The Son River has been referenced in the Ramayana and other ancient scriptures.

Similarly, the Brahmaputra River is also regarded as male and has a prominent place in Indian mythology and the Vedas. These two rivers, unlike others that are seen as feminine, hold a distinct male identity in India's cultural and religious landscape.

 

 

 

