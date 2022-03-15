‘One Pizza, One Topping’: New GST ruling on pizza toppings confuses netizens

From Italian origins to desi toppings, pizzas have come a long way to become one of the most loved food imports for India. No wonder that the pizza lovers of India came out to express their views recently after a ruling by the Haryana Appellate Authority for Advanced Ruling (AAAR) which stated that pizza toppings should attract different GST compared to pizzas.

In the recent ruling, the authority maintained that pizza toppings are not pizza and should be at the higher GST slab of 18%. In comparison, pizzas are taxed at 5% GST. It is to be noted that the GST slab levied on a pizza varies according to some factors. When a pizza is sold at an outlet, the GST is 5%. However, on home delivery, pizza reportedly attracts 18%. On the other hand, 12% GST is levied on a separate pizza base.

In the ruling on March 10, the Haryana Appellate Authority for Advanced Ruling said that pizza toppings should be in the category of ‘food preparation’, which falls under the 18% slab. The reason given for this is that the method by which pizza toppings are prepared is different than pizzas.

The new ruling may end up complicating the process of GST for pizza outlets. Netizens took to Twitter as pizza trended the entire day.